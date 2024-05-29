Digital Media Center
Living history aboard the Battleship U.S.S. Alabama in Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Karrh
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:48 AM CDT
Pixabay

Visitors to The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will get a chance to see history brought to life. The Living History Crew Drill event is this Saturday. Patrons can watch as World War two reenactors demonstrate what life aboard battleships was like during wartime. Ashleigh Milne* is with the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. She says Enemy aircraft are set to fly over the ship and crewmen fire back in defense creating a heart-pounding experience.

“You get to see the officers are yelling out commands to the crewmen, as they're at the guns getting ready to fire and you're there just taking it all and there’s planes flying, you know, tree level, it looks like they're just about to hit the ship, and then they, you know, fly away, and it's incredible,’ she said.

The event is included with the purchase of admission on June first. The drill is also set to happen in August, October, and December. Milne said this event is about more than just entertainment.

“It's a way for us to tell, you know younger generations about the sacrifices that these crewmen made during World War Two for our country's freedom. And it's just something we need to keep alive for generations to come, and this is a way to see it.”

The U.S. Navy describes the Alabama as a 35,000 ton South Dakota class battleship, was built at the Norfolk Navy Yard, Portsmouth, Virginia. Commissioned in August 1942, she operated along the U.S. east coast in late 1942 and early 1943 and was then stationed in the North Atlantic to guard against the threat of raids by German heavy ships.
Caroline Karrh
Caroline Karrh is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She majors in News Media and Communication Studies at The University of Alabama. She loves to read, write and report. When she is not in the newsroom, Caroline enjoys spending time with her friends and family, reading romance novels and coaching soccer.

