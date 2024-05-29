Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Alabama laws coming this weekend

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker,
Caleb Aguayo
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Pixabay

Some new Alabama laws go into effect this Saturday. One is supposed to broaden the rights of parents. The Alabama law known as the Parents Right to Know Act takes effect on June first. It will require teachers to post online what students can learning in the class room so parents know what’s going on. The law also says families can ask for access to textbooks and other materials used at school. Critics of the measure say it piles on more work for teachers who are already under pressure in the classroom. Supporters hope it can open a dialogue between parents and educators. The Alabama Superintendent’s office says a lot of what teachers do is already available online.

Another measure focuses on people who illegally occupy homes that belong to other people. The measure deals with people known as squatters. Supporters of the bill complain how these intruders illegally occupy property that doesn’t belong to them. The new law creates penalties for creating fake real estate documents. It also sets up a process where local law enforcement can quickly remove people who are occupying property without permission of the owner. The Alabama Association of Realtors says it’s heard of examples of squatting in hunting camps and vacation homes in rural parts of the State. Supporters of the new law say it doesn’t apply to landlords or their tenants who rent from them.
Tags
News Alabama LegislatureAlabama Department of Educationonline learningMontgomery
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is a student intern at Alabama Public Radio. She is majoring in News Media with a minor in African American Studies at The University of Alabama. In her free time, Andrea loves to listen to all types of music, spending time with family, and reading about anything pop culture related.

See stories by Andrea Tinker
Caleb Aguayo
Caleb Aguayo is a master’s student intern at Alabama Public Radio. He is studying Community Journalism, a news communications degree with a focus on real people in local areas. In his free time, Caleb enjoys spending time with family, gardening, and hobby carpentry.
See stories by Caleb Aguayo
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate