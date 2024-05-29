New Alabama laws coming this weekend

Some new Alabama laws go into effect this Saturday. One is supposed to broaden the rights of parents. The Alabama law known as the Parents Right to Know Act takes effect on June first. It will require teachers to post online what students can learning in the class room so parents know what’s going on. The law also says families can ask for access to textbooks and other materials used at school. Critics of the measure say it piles on more work for teachers who are already under pressure in the classroom. Supporters hope it can open a dialogue between parents and educators. The Alabama Superintendent’s office says a lot of what teachers do is already available online.

Another measure focuses on people who illegally occupy homes that belong to other people. The measure deals with people known as squatters. Supporters of the bill complain how these intruders illegally occupy property that doesn’t belong to them. The new law creates penalties for creating fake real estate documents. It also sets up a process where local law enforcement can quickly remove people who are occupying property without permission of the owner. The Alabama Association of Realtors says it’s heard of examples of squatting in hunting camps and vacation homes in rural parts of the State. Supporters of the new law say it doesn’t apply to landlords or their tenants who rent from them.