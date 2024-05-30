Pride on the Plains to kick off Pride Month in Alabama

The annual Pride Fest in Auburn, hosted by Pride on the Plains, will take place on June 1st at Kiesel Park from noon to 6 p.m. to kick off Pride Month in Alabama.

Pride on the Plains is a LGBTQIA+ organization that is serving Auburn, Opelika and the surrounding communities. The organization has hosted their annual Pride fest for six years to commemorate the start of Pride Month in June.

This year’s pride fest will have more than forty vendors and a variety of entertainment from live music to drag performances. The event is family friendly and open to everyone.

“Every year, we have not only a plethora of vendors out there selling merchandise, but in conjunction with that, we also have a main stage that is set up out there. We have entertainment on that stage all day long from drag, comedy and singing. We even have somebody that's going to lead us in a yoga session,” said Seth McCollough, president of Pride on the Plains.

The event includes a variety of headliners, such as Jawakatema Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Tucker Aye Alxndr, Fawn. Aries Alxdr and Flap Jack. The event will also showcase some local talent.

“We will have a couple of notable entertainers from the TV show RuPaul Drag Race will be joining. We'll have some big names out of Atlanta coming down and performing as well. Really a lot of our festival is local performers to Auburn, Birmingham, Montgomery, the Alabama area really. I try to make the majority of our performers as local as possible so we can highlight all of the local talent that we have here in the state of Alabama,” said McCollough

People are encourage to dress up or wear whatever they are most comfortable in. McCollough said that the theme each year remains the same: Show Your Pride.

“Our theme every year is just show your pride because we want people to have a space that they can come and show off their pride, and know that while they are there they are amongst family and friends and that they are in a welcoming atmosphere.”

