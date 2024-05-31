Alabama’s GOP Chair on Trump’s felony convictions

Within minutes of Donald Trump’s conviction on thirty four felony charges, the Alabama Republican Party issued a press release in support of the former President. APR News Director Pat Duggins spoke with Alabama GOP chairman John Wahl about the historic verdict, starting with the statement from the State Republican Party.

Alabama GOP Chair John Wahl-- Yeah, so the Alabama Republican Party is firmly behind Donald Trump right now. I think it's pretty clear that if you look at the case, you look at the the pre-bias from both the prosecutor and the judge, that this was politically motivated. And, I think everyone, whether it's a stereotype, young man who stereotype or whether it's the former president, United States of America deserves a fair trial. And I don't think that will trump that one.

Timothy A. Clary/AP / POOL AFP Former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he walks to the courtroom after a break in his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

APR News Director Pat Duggins-- If you take a look at the makeup of the jury, at least one of them admitted that he was a subscriber to "Truth Social" Donald Trump's website, and it only takes one person in order to upset the apple cart and hang the jury. So apparently, they were convinced.

Wahl-- Well, you have to understand what came into it the court case. So both the prosecutor and the judge allowed both the prosecutor and the judge had campaigned on going after Donald Trump. And so much of the legal process is about what facts are allowed in the case. And there's so many things that come into this. I do not believe the jury one bit. I think so much of this is about what was allowed to be presented. Donald Trump wasn't allowed to say that he was asking on his lawyer's advice that was not allowed to be part of a part of the defense. And I think that's goes against our legal system, he should be able to defend himself in the way that he feels best about his current legal team feels best. And that was not allowed in this court case.

Pat-- There's been a lot of GOP supporters of Donald Trump saying the system was rigged, and the jury and what they did. Apparently, I'm hearing very few people who say that he didn't do it, that he didn't make the payments, that he didn't try to hide the payments, that it wasn't because of the election. Doesn't that make all of this GOP support kind of ring hollow?

Jane Rosenberg/AP / Pool Reuters In this courtroom sketch, former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, sits with his attorney Todd Blanche, before Justice Juan M. Merchan, at the beginning of his trial at a Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024. Trump arrived at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, making history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. (Jane Rosenberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Wahl-- Well, here's the question. If you have something that was a genuine concern, why was it not tried eight years ago? All these facts came to light in 2016. If there was a genuine concern on the legal level, we would have seen these charges come forth, eight years ago, seven years ago, six years ago. And, that did not happen. It was not until Donald Trump announced he was running for president again, and actually started beating (President) Joe Biden in the polls, that these charges were actually filed. And I think that has to be part of this conversation. We've got to look into it. We got to say, “okay, why wait eight years if there's an actual crime?” And, we know that there are people in positions of power, who are extorted every single day, the payments themselves are not necessarily illegal. This is a hard decision for people, for wealthy, or for high profile people every day to make the decision, do they pay you they pay people off? Is that the easiest way to get rid of them? Or do they find it? So I don't think you can say okay, just because there was a payment that their crime was committed. And that's been the attempt by the mainstream media. I think that's false.

Pat-- Trump supporters among the GOP faithful, the Maga movement, they're not going to be swayed by the findings of the jury. What concerns do you have about undecided Republicans and independents…whose votes probably will spell the outcome of the presidential election?

Wahl-- Yeah, well, that's the big question, right? Like, how does this affect swing voters? And more importantly, how does this affect swing voters in swing states? And I think if you look at kind of what other court cases have done, and the charges that started this, I think we've actually seen the American people question whether these are politically motivated. And I think that's why so far has not damaged Donald Trump. I think in general, the American people think there is a political motivation here. They think the Democrats, these Democrat elected officials that are pressing charges, that they are using the justice system to go after their political opponents are literally weaponizing. The justice system. And if that's the case, and the American people are concerned about this, it explains why we're not seeing this effect Donald Trump's poll numbers. And I think I think that's where we're at as an agent right now. And perhaps the saddest thing that came out of the court verdict yesterday, is that it is undermining faith in our justice system for millions of Americans. And I think that's why it's so important that prosecutors and judges who have who have come out and admitted they have a pre bias should recuse themselves. So we don't make sure we have a fair process because everyone deserves to have a fair trial. And once again, I don't think Donald Trump got that fair trial he deserved.

Jane Rosenberg/AP / Pool Reuters In this courtroom sketch, Judge Juan M. Merchan presides over former U.S. President Donald Trump's trial in a Manhattan criminal court in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024. Trump arrived at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, making history as the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. (Jane Rosenberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Pat-- Whether it's appealed or not, whether it's overturned or not there is that that that stigma of being a convicted felon? Are you concerned that Trump's going to lose votes anyway?

Wahl-- I think a large part of this comes down to how the American people receive it. Do they look at this as a genuine and sincere conviction? Or do they look at it as the Democrat Party using the justice system to go after the political opponent? That's going to be the question and we're going to see that reflected in poll numbers coming up over the next few weeks.

Pat -- There are those who doubt that Donald Trump will show up to face Joe Biden for the June presidential debate. What do you think?

Wahl-- Oh, I think Oh, absolutely. Here. Look, Donald Trump is a fighter. He feels that this is injustice. He's 100% going to be swinging unless something in his core schedule where he's required to be at a court as I expected to be at that debate, and being ready to explain why the values of the Republican Party and the values he believes in are better for this country. Look, the bottom line here for the Republican Party, is we believe that the Democrat Party and Democrat elected officials are trying to weaponize the justice system to go after our nominee, because they cannot run on the issues. They can't run on the economy. They can't run on foreign policy, they can't run on the border crisis. Everything they've been doing over the last four years has been a disaster. And so instead of running on the issues, they're trying to make this about a legal court case. And we're gonna go back to the issues. And we're going to talk straight to the American people and explain why the values of the Republican Party best help them have a safe, successful and happy life.

Pat—Getting back to the debate for a second, either the questioners are going to bring it (his felony convictions) up, or President Biden is going to bring it up. If Donald Trump were to call you and say How should I form my message around the 34 felony convictions? When that question comes up? What would you tell him?

Wahl-- I would tell him to talk about the fact that both the judge and the prosecutor has a pre bias. They admitted that during their campaigns, and more importantly, eight years, everyone around this case had eight years to press charges. Why timing is everything in politics. Why was it done after President Trump announced he was running for election again. And there's only one answer to that it was political, and political motivation in a free society, politically motivated attacks through the using the justice system are completely inappropriate. We are a constitutional republic, that should respect our democratic election system. And in order to, to give that in order to give that system respect, we have to keep the justice system separated from our elections. And I think that's the defense here don't allow the improper use of the justice system to affect the outcome of the elections. The American people should decide who our next president is not Democrat elected officials in New York, not a weaponized justice system. But the American people he's going to make that appeal straight to them.

Jane Rosenberg/AP / Pool Reuters In this courtroom sketch former President Donald Trump enters the courtroom with his attorney Todd Blanche at the beginning of his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Jane Rosenberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Pat-- My understanding is the the next step in the process, following his conviction is a probation hearing, which basically will set the stage for his sentencing coming up in July. Mr. Trump's lack of contrition, not just for this, but all things I think he's only apologized once for a misstep. Do you think that might work against him or what?

Wahl-- I do not expect the judge in this case to be lenient, I think we obviously are seeing someone who has a pre bias against Trump. We see someone who dislikes him who campaigned against him, who literally campaigned for his election on going after Donald Trump. And I expect a fairly severe sentence. That being said, I also expect an appeal. And this is definitely going to move forward. This case is not done. And we're going to see that appeal pulse, possibly multiple levels, and it will be months before we have a final outcome.

Pat-- The sentencing itself is scheduled to be in July, just a few days before the Republicans gather for their national convention. How do you think that might impact the proceedings?

Wahl-- I you know, it's going to be very interesting to see I believe, right now that's scheduled for July 11. The convention just picked up on Monday, the week after. I expect the convention is to be one of the more more exciting and more passionate conventions that we have seen in probably my lifetime. stakes are going to be high passions are going to be high. And I think you're gonna see both the nominee and the other speakers at the convention, really talk about this issue, and talk about how important it is that we stand up for the rule of law, that we make sure the justice system stays within its constitutional bounds, and that we respect our democratic election process. And I think you're gonna see a lot of people talking about the misuse and the weaponization of the justice system, and how inappropriate that is for this administration.

Pat-- Would you be surprised if Nikki Haley pulls an upset?

Wahl-- No, I think if anything, within the delegations across the country right now, I don't know if he is more popular. People feel more defensive of him than they did before.

