A first for Nick Saban. Alabama coach on the ballot for one of college football’s biggest honors

The former coaches of Alabama and Ohio State have something in common. Nick Saban and Urban Meyers are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time. Saban retired earlier this year after seventeen seasons as Alabama coach. He won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and one with LSU in 2003 for a record seven career titles. In 28 years as a college head coach with Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, Saban was 297-71-1. Urban Meyer won three national titles during his 17-season career as a college head coach, two with Florida and one with Ohio State in 2014. He also had stops at Bowling Green and Utah. He retired from Ohio State after the 2018 season with a record of 187-32.

Former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram is among the players being considered for the first time, including Aaron Donald. The former defensive lineman for Pitt went onto to win a Super Bowl for the Rams. Other newcomers on the ballot include 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te'o from Notre Dame and former California wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Among the players who are holdovers on this year's ballot are former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, former Syracuse receiver Marvin Harrison and the late Sean Taylor, who played defensive back for Miami.

