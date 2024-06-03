Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Enter for Alabama Shakespeare Festival Tickets

A first for Nick Saban. Alabama coach on the ballot for one of college football’s biggest honors

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:11 PM CDT
FILE - Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, left, and Alabama coach Nick Saban laugh during a news conference at the Marriott downtown convention center in New Orleans, Dec. 31, 2014. Saban and Meyer are up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
Brynn Anderson/AP
/
AP
FILE - Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, left, and Alabama coach Nick Saban laugh during a news conference at the Marriott downtown convention center in New Orleans, Dec. 31, 2014. Saban and Meyer are up for election to the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)

The former coaches of Alabama and Ohio State have something in common. Nick Saban and Urban Meyers are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time. Saban retired earlier this year after seventeen seasons as Alabama coach. He won six national championships with the Crimson Tide and one with LSU in 2003 for a record seven career titles. In 28 years as a college head coach with Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, Saban was 297-71-1. Urban Meyer won three national titles during his 17-season career as a college head coach, two with Florida and one with Ohio State in 2014. He also had stops at Bowling Green and Utah. He retired from Ohio State after the 2018 season with a record of 187-32.

Former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram is among the players being considered for the first time, including Aaron Donald. The former defensive lineman for Pitt went onto to win a Super Bowl for the Rams. Other newcomers on the ballot include 2012 Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te'o from Notre Dame and former California wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Among the players who are holdovers on this year's ballot are former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, former Syracuse receiver Marvin Harrison and the late Sean Taylor, who played defensive back for Miami.
Tags
News Nick SabanUrban MeyerMark IngramOhio State BuckeyesCrimson Tide
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate