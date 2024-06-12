Opelika police kill person armed with knife on Interstate 85

Police in Opelika fatally shot a person who was armed with a knife and confronted officers who responded to a freeway traffic crash Tuesday, authorities said.

The accident happened on Interstate 85 and involved a tractor-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle, the Opelika Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers “were confronted by a subject armed with a knife. The incident ultimately led to an officer-involved shooting. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the department said.

Police did not release the name of the person who was killed or give additional information about the shooting.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the shooting at the request of the department.