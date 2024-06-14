Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery to honor Juneteenth with celebration

Juneteenth is a holiday synonymous with freedom in America. Juneteenth gets its name from the combination of “June” and “Nineteenth,” which is the date of when the last enslaved people in America learned they were free in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

Since this date, Juneteenth has been a holiday celebrated by many across the nation but was only recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery has long been celebrating Juneteenth, even before its national recognition. This year’s event marks the ninth anniversary of its celebration, making the museum one of the first large-scale Juneteenth events offered in Montgomery, according to Donna Beisel, the director of operations for Rosa Parks Museum.

The Rosa Parks Museum’s 2024 Juneteenth Celebration event takes place Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Montgomery on the 200 block of Montgomery Street. It is free and open to the public, and will include activities such as local live music, food, Juneteenth and Black History themed merchandise, arts and crafts and a kids’ area.

The event also boasts educational opportunities such as free admission to the museum itself, and an authentic 1950s Montgomery city bus and 1960s Greyhound bus visitors are encouraged to view.

The museum is also offering programs on Black mental health and genealogy. Beisel said these programs are informational to visitors and may help patrons explore new relationships within their communities.

“A lot of those people who were enslaved were sold off, and families were separated,” Beisel said. “That was a very common occurrence. And so, I think it's a way to help people trace their own individual histories back, but then also be able to possibly make connections with other lines of the family that they may or may not know existed.”

According to Beisel, celebrating Juneteenth is important in honoring the history of Black Americans.

“It's important to recognize the true history of this country, the good parts and the bad parts and commemorate the freedom that these people finally were able to be given,” Beisel said.

Beisel said educating the Montgomery community is one of the most important aspects of celebrating the holiday.

“It's really about bringing the community together to celebrate, but also to educate in some way. And so, we throughout the day, talk about the history and significance of Juneteenth itself, So it's celebration, but it's also education.”

The Rosa Parks Museum Juneteenth Celebration is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to be mindful of the heat when celebrating.