Statue of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be unveiled at EJI’s Legacy Plaza

WUAL will be down at times between 9am and 3 pm today for maintenance. Tune in on Classical Music Stream
Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:16 AM CDT
Gardner-Webb.edu

The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) will unveil a new statue honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Legacy Plaza, across from the Legacy Museum.

The statue will be the first full-sized sculpture of Dr. King in Montgomery. The unveil is set for Friday, June 14.

In a press release, the EJI states the statue will join the sculpture of civil rights legend Rosa Parks, which was unveiled in February, and a planned sculpture of John Lewis, which will be added in coming months.

EJI.org
The EJI unveiled a new statue honoring civil rights legend Rosa Parks at Legacy Plaza in February 2024.

“Dr. King is one of the greatest leaders this nation has ever known. In Montgomery, we are honored to be a part of his life and legacy and thrilled to now recognize his brilliance and commitment to justice with a statue.” said Bryan Stevenson, Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, in the press statement.

Legacy Plaza is a gathering place for visitors to the Legacy Museum. The Plaza currently hosts a brick sculpture honoring civil rights marchers and a mural created by local artist Kevin King.

The Rosa Parks and Dr. King statues were both created by the acclaimed Atlanta-based sculptor Basil Watson.

The unveiling will be attended by Dr. Bernice A. King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter and CEO of The King Center.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
