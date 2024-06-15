Alabama’s new Hands-Free Law now in place, outlaws use a cell phone while driving

Alabama’s new Hands-Free Law is going into effect Saturday, June 15. The law makes is illegal for Alabamians to use a cell phone or other electronic devices while driving.

The law was enacted on June 15 of last year but carried a one-year grace period. Police officers in the state are expected to crack down on drivers who are using cell phones starting Saturday.

“We want to reduce individuals that are out there on the roads from driving distracted. When people are distracted, it increases the chances that they may have a crash. When crashes happen on Alabama roadways, people get injured, and in some situations, people even lose lives,” said Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The legislation carries heavy penalties for those who violate it. A fist offense is a fine of $50 and a point added to a driver’s license. A second offense is $100 and two points added, and a third is $150 and three points added.

More than three points can result in the suspension of a driver’s license. Burkett warned these fines may exclude the additional court cost drivers may face.

“If they [a police officer] issues you a citation, there can be some fees and court costs associated with that. We're talking specifically about the fine, not necessarily what it may cost you as it relates to fees and court costs,” said Burkett.

The Hands-Free Law applies to other devices outside of cell phones. This can range from a tablet to an electronic reader. Anything more than a single touch or a swipe on an electronic device is against the law. However, Alabama drivers can use speakerphones, earpieces, wireless headsets and Bluetooth to talk on the phone.

According to Drive Safe Alabama, fatalities associated with distracted driving have increased by 67.5% in the last five years in the state. For officers such as Burkett, this law is about breaking bad habits among drivers.

“People may have done it [used a cell phone while driving] for a long time, and at some point, you create bad habits and bad habits lead into bad behavior, said Burkett. “We want to try to get people to think about driving differently, so then hopefully we can change their driving behavior.”

The Drive Safe Alabama site also states that a texting driver has 23 times the risk of a crash than drivers who keep their phone down.