House District 52 summer special election in Alabama set to take place June 18

Governor Kay Ivey’s proclamation of a summer special election date for House District 52 that covers parts of Jefferson County, including Birmingham and surrounding suburbs, is happening on Tuesday, June 18.

The seat was previously held by Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, the longest serving representative in the chamber. He agreed to plead guilty to charges of wire and mail fraud and obstruction of justice and resigned from the House back in March.

The charges are related to what federal prosecutors described as a kickback scheme that diverted money from a fund intended to pay for community projects in Jefferson County.

Rogers will be sentenced on July 26. Federal prosecutors are recommending that he be sentenced to 14 months of home confinement. He agreed to pay $197, 950 in restitution as part of the plea deal.

“Alabamians in House District 52 deserve fair and full representation in the legislative process, and this special election will ensure that is the case. To uphold public trust, integrity is imperative, and accountability is non-negotiable,” said Ivey in a press statement. “I encourage everyone in this district to ensure they have a strong voice of representation in the Alabama Legislature by getting out and casting their vote during this special election.”

While primaries are taking place on June 18, if needed, a primary run-off will be held July 16. The general election will take place on October 1.

Polling locations can be found here.