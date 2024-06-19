Montgomery Zoo announces birth of baby bison named "Appa"

The Montgomery Zoo is proud to announce the birth of male bison, Appa, which took place on May 26. The baby and mother made their public debut on June 10 in the North America viewing exhibit with staff closely watching.

Appa is the first Bison birth at the Montgomery Zoo. He is the son of Sakari (mother) and Tank (father). Tank is 22 years old, and Sakari is 11 years old.

Sakari was brought to the Montgomery Zoo in July 2022 in hopes that she and Tank would breed as recommended by the Species Survival Plan (SSP). We are excited to have a successful birth.

With a fun and curious personality, Appa, can be seen having ‘zoomies’ on display running around with mom and aunt, Catori, enjoying his newly found home.

When it’s time to rest, he is often found sleeping in big piles of hay. We are so excited to watch him grow up and explore his habitat.

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is a 42-acre zoological facility located minutes from the heart of historic, downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Zoo features a variety of exotic animals, which are native to Africa, Asia, Australia, North America and South America.

A trademark addition of the Zoo is the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, housing the one of the Southeast’s largest collections of preserved North American wildlife, artifacts, and fossils. The Montgomery Zoo is a department of the City of Montgomery.

Daily operating hours: 9am - 5pm, with last admission at 4pm.

Admission: Adults $18, Children (3-12 years) $14, Toddlers (2 years and under) free and Seniors 65 years old and older $16.