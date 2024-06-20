Governor Ivey: $98 million awarded to support small businesses in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey is announcing that Innovate Alabama is set to receive nearly $98 million to continue its support of Alabama small businesses, fueling the state’s powerful ecosystem of entrepreneurs.

The dual-component program, LendAL and InvestAL, will finance loan and venture capital initiatives intended to enhance lender and investor confidence in Alabama and infuse capital directly into the businesses of the state’s startup founders and small business owners.

The funding is made possible based on Act 2024-74, a piece of legislation passed through the Alabama State Legislature earlier this month and signed into law by Governor Ivey.

“As Alabama continues to signal that it's open for business, it is crucial that we continue to contribute to the growth of the state’s economy through our small businesses. This is a sector that has played a pivotal role in defining Alabama's history,” said Governor Ivey in a press statement. “With the SSBCI program, we will demonstrate to both investors and business owners that Alabama represents a sound investment opportunity.”

The funding, the largest small business funding program the state has seen, is made available by the U.S. Department of the Treasury State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

The SSBCI allocation has been made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which directed funds to states to broaden access to capital and resources for small businesses, thereby promoting economic resilience, job creation and expanding opportunities. The primary mission is to encourage and back private investments as opposed to solely filling a gap in the capital markets with public funds.

Skilled talent, business plan development, product testing, intellectual property protection and technical work all have a cost. Through the SSBCI program, Innovate Alabama is connecting entrepreneurs with the investors and resources they need to thrive.

