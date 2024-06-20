Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Governors of Alabama, Mississippi place friendly bets on lawmakers' charity softball game

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:42 AM CDT
Pixabay

State lawmakers from Mississippi and Alabama are playing each other in softball this weekend to raise money for charity — and the states' Republican governors are placing friendly bets on the outcome.

The Battle of Tombigbee takes place Saturday at Trustmark Park in the Jackson suburb of Pearl, to raise money for Children's of Mississippi, a hospital in Jackson.

“In the off chance that the Alabama team happens to win, then I'll send y'all a bunch of the world's best catfish, found right here in Mississippi,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday in a social media post.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey replied in her own post to Reeves that she's betting some Alabama peanuts.

“Just go ahead and put that Mississippi catfish on ice and send it my way because the Alabama Legislature is going to win this game," Ivey said.
Tags
News Governor Kay IveyAlabama Governor Kay IveyCharitystate lawmakerAlabama LawmakersRepublicans
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate