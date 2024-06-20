Governors of Alabama, Mississippi place friendly bets on lawmakers' charity softball game

State lawmakers from Mississippi and Alabama are playing each other in softball this weekend to raise money for charity — and the states' Republican governors are placing friendly bets on the outcome.

The Battle of Tombigbee takes place Saturday at Trustmark Park in the Jackson suburb of Pearl, to raise money for Children's of Mississippi, a hospital in Jackson.

“In the off chance that the Alabama team happens to win, then I'll send y'all a bunch of the world's best catfish, found right here in Mississippi,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday in a social media post.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey replied in her own post to Reeves that she's betting some Alabama peanuts.

“Just go ahead and put that Mississippi catfish on ice and send it my way because the Alabama Legislature is going to win this game," Ivey said.