Birmingham nonprofit celebrates 150 archives collection of LGBTQ+ southern history

Invisible Histories in Birmingham collected its 150 LGBTQ+ archival last month after six years of working to preserve materials that represent the rich history of the southern LGBTQ+ community.

Through collecting and digitalizing materials, Invisible Histories is making the history of LGBTQ+ in the south more assessable. Josh Bufford, co-executive director of Invisible Histories, said the preservation of these materials is important for the representation among the LGBTQ+ community in the south.

“When we're talking about American history, queer and trans history is left out of that conversation, partly because we don't have access to it because it's been ignored for so long,” said Buford. “I think it's important that people have access to it in as many ways as we can give, because that is how we become better representative and a more complete part of the conversation about what it means to be queer and from the south.”

In addition to representation, Buford said having access to these collections is important because they represent the reliance that the community has had in times of hate. This reminder is important as the community still faces uncertainty.

“Our trans community is still under constant attack. Our LGBTQ youth is under attack in a way we've never seen before, and all the ways in which those issues are connected to reproductive rights and those of us who are working to stop genocides in Palestine. Those issues are queer issues, and so during Pride Month, having access to our activist past, the path of resistance, will help us now understand how we can fight and win these battles, because we have fought and won them before,” said Buford.

Invisible Histories primarily collects materials through donations. Things such as photos, files, family memorabilia, books, newspapers, posters, scrapbooks and recordings are among the many materials that they are looking for. The collections themselves are digitally archived and go further to serve the community. Bufford said that this can be done through a multitude of ways.

“They’re used a lot of different ways. We are giving LGBT historical materials to college courses, undergrad and graduate, so people are being able to study them. They're writing papers, they're doing digital exhibits and they’re writing dissertations,” said Buford. “[The collections] allows the community to experience art and history in a different way, so there's almost no limit to what we can do with the collection. “

Invisible Histories was founded in 2018 by Buford and Maigen Sullivan. In addition to preserving southern LGBTQ history, the organization’s goals are to:

· Create opportunities for intergenerational connection with Queer & Trans people in the South

· Create research opportunities for students, faculty, and community members in archives, research and preservation.

· Provide a network for LGBTQ historians and archivists through the South through the Queer History South network and conference.

· Work with universities, libraries, museums, and archives to create collection and preservation partnerships throughout the South.

· Establish a community based, centrally located space to display these histories and act as a space for community dialogue around Queer history.

To learn more about the organization, donate, or to make a monetary contribution, visit their website or email contact@invisiblehistory.org.