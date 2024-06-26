Deadline approaching to register for new advocacy training program “Think Big Alabama”

Nonprofit organizations Alabama Arise and Alabama Values have partnered to host “Think Big Alabama.” The series is a four-part advocacy training program designed to empower underserved and under-represented communities in Alabama.

It runs from July 13 to August 24 and will equip 20 participants with skills in media, public policy, and grassroots organizing. The organization encourages Alabamians of color to apply.

The sessions are set to cover varied skills such as crafting compelling narratives, place-based storytelling, and using media platforms for advocacy. Alabama Arise will help to equip participants with effective grassroots organizing strategies and helpful policy narratives. The program will conclude with attendees finalizing individual or group action plans to address issues either locally or statewide.

Chris Sanders is the communications director for Alabama Arise. He said the new program aims to help the public better understand lawmaking and how they can get involved.

“Part of our goal is to demystify the legislative process and remind folks that it's the people's house. The legislators are there to serve and represent all of us, and we all have a role to play in driving and advocating for public policy that helps all of us,” Sanders said.

Public policy, Sanders said, works best when everyone is able to participate.

“We believe that public policy is best when it serves everyone and is informed by everyone's voice,” Sanders said. “There are a lot of barriers that can inhibit people from being able to participate in public policy and advocacy. So, we want to do as much as we can to demystify the process and to equip people with the knowledge and skills and interest and abilities to participate as much and as actively as they possibly can.”

Sanders said the program will serve to help marginalized communities in Alabama lift up their voices in public policy debates.

“By giving folks these skills and tools and knowledge about how public policy works in Alabama and how public policy change can and should happen, we're aiming to create a lasting and enduring impact, both at community level and statewide,” Sanders said.

Registration for “Think Big Alabama” is open now until June 28. For more information, click here.