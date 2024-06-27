New section of Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail opening in Mobile

The City of Mobile is announcing the newest addition to the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail. This latest section of the trail runs from Tricentennial Park to University Hospital and extends the existing trail 0.6 miles. It also includes an 80-foot pedestrian bridge that will be a focal point for the many runners, cyclists, and pedestrians who will soon enjoy this latest addition to the trail.

On June 27, Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn and several other project partners will host a ribbon cutting before opening the new section of the trail to the public.

The project contractors were Dix-Hite, McElhenney Construction, and Mott McDonald. Other partners include the Alabama Department of Natural Resources, Alabama Department of Transportation, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Commission and Sweet Trails Alabama.

The Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail is realizing a decades-old vision to create a linear park system connected by biking, walking and running paths that follow Three Mile Creek. Once completed, it will be a 6.5-mile trail that connects Mobilians to multiple city parks, local infrastructure and downtown Mobile.

The City of Mobile has organized an implementation plan, secured funding from multiple sources, and is undertaking the design and construction of the trail in phases. The next phase of the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail (Segment 1) is expected to break ground by the end of 2024. It will start at the Japanese Gardens and run east for approximately 0.7 miles.

The existing trail will also be connected to a new trailhead at Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., tying it into the new bike lanes and sidewalks created as part of the Broad Street Revitalization Project.

The design work for two future phases, Segments 5 and 7, is almost complete. More information on the trail and an interactive map of its phases are available here.

The Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail is just one part of an ongoing effort to create 18 miles of interconnected parks, trails and Complete Streets projects designed to include bicycle and pedestrian access. The Mobile Greenway Initiative is a network of trails, parks and other community assets will include the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail and other trails in the City of Mobile historically used by cyclists and pedestrians.