Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

New section of Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail opening in Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:47 AM CDT
City of Mobile

The City of Mobile is announcing the newest addition to the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail. This latest section of the trail runs from Tricentennial Park to University Hospital and extends the existing trail 0.6 miles. It also includes an 80-foot pedestrian bridge that will be a focal point for the many runners, cyclists, and pedestrians who will soon enjoy this latest addition to the trail.

On June 27, Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn and several other project partners will host a ribbon cutting before opening the new section of the trail to the public.

The project contractors were Dix-Hite, McElhenney Construction, and Mott McDonald. Other partners include the Alabama Department of Natural Resources, Alabama Department of Transportation, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning Commission and Sweet Trails Alabama.

The Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail is realizing a decades-old vision to create a linear park system connected by biking, walking and running paths that follow Three Mile Creek. Once completed, it will be a 6.5-mile trail that connects Mobilians to multiple city parks, local infrastructure and downtown Mobile.

The City of Mobile has organized an implementation plan, secured funding from multiple sources, and is undertaking the design and construction of the trail in phases. The next phase of the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail (Segment 1) is expected to break ground by the end of 2024. It will start at the Japanese Gardens and run east for approximately 0.7 miles.

The existing trail will also be connected to a new trailhead at Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., tying it into the new bike lanes and sidewalks created as part of the Broad Street Revitalization Project.

The design work for two future phases, Segments 5 and 7, is almost complete. More information on the trail and an interactive map of its phases are available here.

The Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail is just one part of an ongoing effort to create 18 miles of interconnected parks, trails and Complete Streets projects designed to include bicycle and pedestrian access. The Mobile Greenway Initiative is a network of trails, parks and other community assets will include the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail and other trails in the City of Mobile historically used by cyclists and pedestrians.
Tags
News Mobile AlabamaBicyclesMobile mayor Sandy StimpsonAlabama Department of TransportationAlabama Department of Conservation and Natural ResourcesAlabama trailsPort City
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate