Alabama gets lukewarm results as a “Barbecue State”

Barbecue may be on the menu for a lot of Alabama homes over the Fourth of July. However, a new survey by the website Lawnstarter has lukewarm results when it comes to ranking cities in the U.S. for Barbecue. The Huntsville area, known as the of Big Bob’s and its signature white sauce came in at number forty-two. Lawnstarter used factors like the number of barbecue restaurants, total BBQ competition wins, and the most festivals to make its ranking.

Houston, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Kansas City, Kansas made the top five with Kansas City, Missouri winning the top slot. “KC,” the self-proclaimed BBQ Capital of the World, took first place, dominating the barbecue competition scene. Number eight ranked San Antonio, number five Los Angeles, and number three Houston won with the best Access to BBQ vendors and high Consumer Satisfaction. St. Louis, Austin, Chicago, and New York City rounded out the top ten.

Huntsville at number forty two beat out Birmingham (44) and Montgomery (48.) Those cities may find solace by not being ranked at the bottom. Twenty one cities tied for last at number 480. That list, including Yonkers, New York, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and South Fulton, Georgia had no BBQ establishments or smokehouses, no barbecue festivals, and no prize-winning cooking teams.



