Alabama lawmakers speak out following apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

The Alabama Republican Party joined Governor Kay Ivey and GOP members of the State’s Congressional delegation in speaking out following a shooting at a Donald Trump rally that reportedly left the presumptive GOP candidate bloodied as he was whisked off the stage by the U.S. Secret Service.

The Alabama GOP said in a release to APR news.

"The Alabama Republican Party is heartbroken by today's attack on President Donald Trump. This disgraceful act of violence has no place in our society and is an attack on the very principles of freedom and liberty. We stand in unwavering support of President Trump, his family, and the others injured and killed in this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this tragedy.”

Donald Trump's campaign says he is "fine" after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after an apparent assassination attempt. A statement says "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act." It adds that "he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow." The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face. In a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for both parties, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden were all campaigning in the state Saturday.

Biden met virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he looks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, even as the number of Democrats calling for him to step aside increases.

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy." He added that while details were still scarce, "we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics."

"As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed."

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on the social platform X that his thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. "I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response," he said. "America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable."

Shooting at Trump rally is being investigated as attempted assassination of ex-president, officials say

The shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say. Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011 while at a meeting with her constituents, released a statement saying "Political violence is terrifying. I know."

"I'm holding former president Trump, and all those affected by today's indefensible act of violence in my heart," the Democrat said. "Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable — never."

Similar statements are coming from other officials, including President George W. Bush, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and House Speaker Mike Johnson. In New York, a spokesperson for New York Mayor Eric Adams said that out of "an abundance of caution," police increased their presence across the city including at Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street.

Trump's microphone picked up the sound of people yelling "Get down, get down, get down" while at least three agents piled on top of him. The apparent gunshot sound was heard again several times while agents were on him. People in the crowd screamed. Someone's voice was heard through the microphone asking "Are we good?" Secret Service agents in tactical gear stood on the stage, some looking out to the crowd. A voice was heard saying, "Shooter's down." Then a voice said, "We're clear" and "Let's move."

Agents stood up, surrounding Trump. As they moved with him off the stage, Trump lifted his right arm and fist into the air. Blood was seen on the right side of his face. Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania, prosecutor tells AP. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed.

Among the other lawmakers speaking out following the attack…

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Donald Trump and his family. I ask Alabamians to join me in praying for his swift recovery,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

God bless President Trump. Our prayers are with him,” said U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

“Please pray for President Trump,” said U.S. Sen. Katie Britt.