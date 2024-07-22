Input wanted from Huntsville, Madison County cyclists for new biking safety plan

Air up the bicycle tires, strap on a helmet and get ready to hit the road. The Huntsville Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) wants to hear from bikers throughout Huntsville and Madison County on how riding can be made safer and more enjoyable.

The MPO is developing a plan to create a safer and more connected bicycle network within Huntsville, Madison, Madison County, Triana and Owens Cross Roads areas. The plan will identify future bicycle routes, lanes and trails that connect residents and visitors to popular destinations.

To make that happen, the MPO encourages bicyclists to share feedback through an online survey and interactive map available through Aug. 30.

The MPO is also holding an open house offering an opportunity for face-to-face conversations about how to best develop the bicycle plan. The open house is Wednesday, July 24, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on 600 Governors Drive.

The MPO website will provide updates on developing the bicycle plan and can be followed on Instagram and Facebook.

The Huntsville Area MPO (also known as the Huntsville Area Transportation Study or HATS) plans and programs transportation improvements for the Huntsville Urbanized Area.

All federally funded transportation projects in the urban area must be programmed for construction by the HATS/MPO and be listed in the Transportation Improvement Program and the Long Range Transportation Plan adopted by the HATS/MPO.