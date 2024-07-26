Mobile environmental group seeking volunteers to pick up litter alongside Alabama beach

A Mobile nonprofit is launching a new volunteer opportunity for those interested in making a difference in the coastal environment.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation (ACF) is introducing a new volunteer opportunity that promotes sea turtle conservation on the state’s Gulf Coast. The new Share the Beach Litter Patrol allows for volunteers to pick up trash on the beach while earning money for the ACF.

The initiative is in partnership with the city of Mobile’s Love your Community program where volunteers earn points that can be turned into cash based on the number of hours worked. The ACF will then use that money to purchase equipment for the Share the Beach program where volunteers mark and protect sea turtle nest in the sand.

“The good thing is that our volunteers, for years, have been picking up trash on the beach whenever they've done their patrols. It was a nice fit to know that the Love your Community program that the Mobile County Commission offers for all any volunteers throughout Mobile County decided to help to do that for our the people who do, who help To clean up on Dauphin Island,” said Mark Berte, executive director of the ACF.

This new program comes after a series of severe thunderstorms hit the coast last month, washing away the majority of the endangered sea turtle nest on the beach. The ACF is launching this initiative to mitigate the amount of trash that the turtles have to navigate through on their way to the ocean and as well to limit the amount of found in the water.

“This is actually a wonderful family centric volunteer opportunity,” said Berte. “All those hours that families contribute to help to keep the environment and the beach clean, ultimately help to raise funds for the organization.”

Mobile residents can sign up ACF’s Share the Beach Litter Patrol program by clicking here. Volunteers younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.