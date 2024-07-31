American Idol star Will Moseley to perform free concert at Atmore’s “First Thursday”

The city of Atmore is a small city in Alabama. However this community is gearing up to host a big name in music.

Will Moseley was the runner-up on the 2024 season of American Idol. He impressed judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his original song “Gone for Good” during his audition in Leesburg, Georgia. His country style helped the performer secure a second overall spot on the singing-competition television show.

Now, Moseley is traveling the United States in hopes to kickstart his career in music, and one of the places he will start is Atmore.

Mosely is set to perform a free concert at Atmore’s “First Thursday” event on August 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the “Boxcar Willie” venue, located at 207 West Ridgeley Street.

He is expected to cover a variety of country songs like those he performed on American Idol, such as Chris Stapleton’s “Whiskey and You.” He will also perform some of his originals, like his song “Gone for Good,” which debuted at number 13 on theBillboard Country Music Chart.

Shinora Redmond is the executive director for Main Street Atmore, which sponsors Atmore’s “First Thursday” happenings. She said having Moseley perform at the event is a big deal for the small city.

“It is definitely going to be a show for us to have Will Mosley here in Atmore,” Redmond said. “We're looking forward to him coming. Every First Thursday we have a late-night shopping event. We are a newfound arts and entertainment district downtown, and so he will be a headliner for us, so to speak, for our adventures into arts and entertainment for first Thursday. We are excited to get that started.”

Aside from the live performance, Atmore’s “First Thursday” includes a variety of shopping and entertainment. Redmond said the event is an opportunity to boost the economy and help the local businesses of Atmore.

“The shops stay open from five to seven on the first Thursday of each month, and they run special and sales that you would not believe,” she explained. “Our shops usually close around five, but it gives them an opportunity to go into those shops and to enjoy shopping Downtown. Sometimes [the owners] offer snacks and drinks, and so, it's a real fun time. You see the people walking and, you know, just socializing on Main Street and shopping.”

The event also features food trucks, a children’s area with games and more entertainment for patrons to enjoy. Shopping will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Moseley will take the stage immediately afterward. “First Thursday” and the concert are free and open to the public.