Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant marks 50th anniversary in Limestone County

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is marking 50 years in service of the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant located in Athens.

On August 1, 1974, Browns Ferry Unit 1 began commercial operation. It's TVA’s largest generating asset and the third-largest nuclear power producer in the United States.

At the time Unit 1 started commercial operation, Browns Ferry’s three reactors were the first units in the world capable of producing more than 1,000 megawatts - or 1 billion watts of power, the TVA reports in a press release.

The authority says today, Browns Ferry generates up to 3,954 MW of carbon-free baseload energy, enough electricity to power more than 2 million homes and businesses across the Tennessee Valley region.

As Browns Ferry marks its 50th anniversary, TVA said it's making significant investments and improvements to the power plant to help ensure the energy needs of the Tennessee Valley region are met for decades to come.

“Our continued investment in Browns Ferry is a reflection of our commitment to providing an affordable, reliable, and clean energy future,” Jeff Lyash, TVA President and CEO, said in a press release. “We believe nuclear energy will play a critical role in our region and nation’s energy future. Optimizing and extending the life of facilities like Browns Ferry will ensure that we continue to deliver affordable, reliable, and clean energy for decades to come.”

Browns Ferry has approximately 1,500 workers onsite, comprised of TVA employees and contractor partners, and is a Top Quartile Fleet Performer in the nuclear industry.

“All of TVA’s employees, both past and present, demonstrate a dedication to operational excellence, safety, environmental stewardship, emergency preparedness and embracing new technology," Lyash continued. "Without question, the employees at Browns Ferry live up to the plant’s name ‘The Pride of the Valley’ and have so much to be proud of on this 50th anniversary.”

The authority stressed that extending licenses for its nuclear fleet is a priority for TVA in order for the organization to continue to meet the load growth in the region. Browns Ferry is the first TVA Nuclear Power Plant to submit an application for subsequent license renewal to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to allow all three units to continue operation for an additional 20 years after the current licenses expire.

“As we experience growth in the Valley, our customers depend on our ability to meet demand and we are continuing to invest heavily in the plant’s assets to meet this commitment,” said Daniel Komm, Browns Ferry Nuclear Site Vice President in a press relase. “The complexity of our work at Browns Ferry and the value we place on safe, reliable operation requires teamwork. There are so many individuals who’ve helped us get to this point, and we have an opportunity to create a new legacy for the next 50 years.”

In addition to producing electricity, TVA reports that Browns Ferry employees continually give back to the community through volunteer work and donate to the annual Combined Federal Campaign, which allows them to target their pledges to local charities and non-profits that help those in need in our community.

More information about Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant is available here.