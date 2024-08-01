Mobile opens nationally recognized playground catering to children of all ages, abilities

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn have cut the ribbon for the new playground at Mill Street Park.

The new playground is the result of several months of work and collaboration to create a unique space for inclusive play and recreation in the City of Mobile.

The recently completed playground has already been recognized as part of PlayCore’s National Demonstration Site Program because it caters to children of all ages and abilities, prioritizes inclusivity for children with adaptive needs and promotes imaginative play, exercise and social interaction.

The project was funded with $358,000 from the City of Mobile’s Capital Improvement Program with the support of District 1 Councilman Penn.

In addition to the new playground, the project improved parking at Mill Street Park and added a walking trail around the property that will eventually connect to the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail. Harris Contracting Services performed the work for this project with consulting support from Leib Engineering.

Community interaction and feedback are also a cornerstone of the recent Mill Street Park project. One of the new additions is a sign designating the playground as a National Demonstration Site.

It also includes a QR code that allows children and families to provide feedback about their use of the playground and their experience in Mill Street Park.