Registration for Auburn's Ride and Seek soon opening for bike safety adventure

Registration is soon opening for “A Bike Safety Adventure” in Auburn. The annual Ride and Seek is billed by city officials on The Plains as an event that teaches kids how to ride safely and have fun.

It’s set to take place in October for children in kindergarten through eighth grade at Chewacla State Park.

Riders and their guardians will hear tips from cycling experts and test their skills on the site’s mountain bike trail and paved trail.

Registration opens on August 5, through the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation website at $15 per person.

Walk-ups will be permitted the day of the event. Attendees are encouraged to register by September 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Ride and Seek offers free prizes and a raffle along with bike equipment and food and drinks for purchase.

Rules and event information for Ride and Seek:



Bicyclists must obey all traffic signals, stop signs and police officers as required by law. Bicycle riders obey the same rules of the road as do drivers of motor vehicles. Be considerate; share the road with motorists. Move to the right of the road to allow motorists to pass on the left. Ride and Seek is not a race. Ride at a comfortable pace, enjoy the scenery, and chat with your fellow riders. Helmets, properly worn, are required on all participants while bicycling during Ride and Seek. Riders aged 12 or under must be accompanied while riding. A parent or guardian may accompany the child, or an Escort Permission Form must be on file, naming an adult to ride with the child in place of the parent/guardian. Riders aged 13-18 may ride unaccompanied if their parent or guardian grants permission on the registration form. Otherwise, a parent/guardian or escort must accompany the rider as described above. Any photos taken at Ride and Seek by the City of Auburn personnel, or their agents, will become property of the City of Auburn. Door prize drawings will be held at 10:30 am. You must be present to participate.

Click here to register for Ride and Seek.

Interested participants can email registration@auburnalabama.org with any questions.