Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL is broadcasting on limited power. Engineers are aware and working on a solution.

Safety First: Huntsville Police Department’s guidelines for drivers and students

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:20 AM CDT
Pixabay

With a new school year beginning, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is reminding drivers about its zero-tolerance policy for speeding in a school zone.

Pixabay

HPD patrol officers and safety patrol aides will patrol school zones throughout the school year to ensure drivers are obeying speed limits. Officers will strictly enforce school zone speed limits and other safety concerns to ensure students’ safety.

Pixabay

Drivers should approach all intersections and crosswalks with caution as some students bike or walk to school. The department urges parents and guardians to remind students to stay on sidewalks and only cross at designated crosswalks.

Drivers are required to stop for school buses when stop signs are extended in both directions of travel. This law applies to public roadways, private streets, school campuses and parking lots. Penalties for violating the law can include a fine, suspension of a driver’s license and community service.

If commuters must travel through a school zone, HPD recommends finding alternate routes to avoid school zone congestion.

Drivers who commute to Redstone Arsenal via Interstate 565 eastbound to Bob Wallace Avenue should take an alternate route to avoid Morris Elementary traffic. Exit 17A to Jordan Lane is an alternate route with no school zones.

As a reminder, an amended ordinance prohibits the use of handheld devices while operating a motor vehicle. The ordinance upgrades violations from a secondary to a primary offense, allowing officers to stop a driver when they see a violation and issue a citation.

Concerns about a driver’s behavior can be reported to Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100. A police dispatcher will ask for the driver’s information, including location, vehicle description and direction of travel.
Tags
News Huntsville AlabamaHuntsville Police DepartmentHuntsville PoliceSchoolstraffic citationssafety violationsAlabama roadsCyclingbuses
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate