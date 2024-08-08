Deadline to apply for final round of Alabama Child Care Stability Grants fast approaching

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is announcing the final round of grants supporting child care providers through a temporary federal grant program.

DHR is accepting applications for Child Care Stability grants, meant to reinforce the child care industry in Alabama, through August 12.

Grant funds are used for necessary expenditures such as employee pay, facility maintenance, purchases of classroom materials, cleaning supplies and meals. Funds can also be used to offer tuition relief to families.

“These grants have helped increase access to child care for many Alabama families and have improved opportunities for Alabama’s child care providers. We know that high-quality and accessible child care is an integral foundation block of Alabama’s workforce system,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner in a press statement.

“It is vital that we find unique and novel ways to support and grow the list of high-quality caregivers and providers across our state if we are to build and maintain a strong workforce throughout Alabama,” she continued.

Award amounts will be determined based on the total number of children served by the facility or home, the number of qualifying applicants and the availability of funds.

DHR announced it's working to ensure all remaining grant funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act are utilized before September 30.

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR at the time they apply and receive a grant.

They must also remain in operation for at least one year after a grant is awarded.

Applications and other information can be found here.