Huntsville Restaurant Week to celebrate all things culinary throughout ten tasty days

From food trucks to fine dining, craft beer to craft cocktails, Huntsville and Madison County are celebrating all things culinary.

Throughout August, locals and visitors alike are invited to join Culinary Month. The “main course” is Huntsville Restaurant Week (HRW), which extends ten tasty days, from August 9 to August 18. Participants can enjoy exclusive menus and take advantage of special offers from a wide range of restauranteurs.

Now in its 12th year, HRW is an annual celebration of the Huntsville/Madison County culinary scene.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) established the event in 2012 to promote and create additional business for area restaurants.

The event has grown so much that in 2022, Culinary Month was established to celebrate our diverse food and beverage offerings throughout August.

Jennifer Moore, President/CEO of the CVB, said in a press release, “Our local restaurants are an integral part of our identity as a premier travel destination, and Culinary Month is just as much a celebration for our restaurants as it is for visitors and locals. This campaign is one way of expressing our appreciation for the restauranteurs throughout our community.”

Highlights include:



Rocket City Dish Pass: New for 2024, sign up for the Rocket City Dish Pass then check in at participating restaurants for your chance to win a prize package valued at more than $750.

#DineHsv: Engage with social media using the official Restaurant Week hashtag #DineHsv for a chance to win gift cards to local restaurants.

“Each year, the variety within our dining scene grows, and it is exciting to celebrate,” said Pam Williams, who spearheads Culinary Month for the CVB, in a press release. “Being home to Redstone, Marshall Space Flight Center, and scores of international companies attracts new residents who bring their culinary influences with them."

"This is reflected in the ever-growing variety of options," Williams continued. "We encourage everyone to savor the flavors of the local cuisine and take advantage of Culinary Month special events throughout August.”

Click here for full details on Culinary Month and Huntsville Restaurant Week, including specials that partner establishments are offering.