City of Mobile now accepting applications for C251: Citizens Academy

Applications are now open for the next cohort of the City of Mobile’s C251: Citizens Academy, which will run from September 18 to October 23 this fall.

Since its establishment in 2021, this unique program has been offering Mobilians a rare opportunity to learn more about their city government and its departments directly from our team leaders. This is a great opportunity to become more informed and empowered about local government.

The C251: Citizens Academy is an engaging six-week program that provides residents with an in-depth look at City government through tours, hands-on demonstrations, and presentations from senior staff.

It gives participants an inside look at how City departments function and encourages citizens to get more involved in the community. It also helps improve how the city receives feedback from Mobilians.

The application period for the third cohort of the C251: Citizens Academy opened today, and applications will be accepted through Friday, September 6.

Beginning Wednesday, September 18, weekly sessions will be held every Wednesday, each dedicated to a specific City of Mobile department.

The upcoming cohort will learn about the following departments: Legal & Community Affairs, Administrative Services, Neighborhood Development and Finance, Public Works and Public Safety.

Only 40 spots are available for participants, so interested Mobilians should register as soon as possible here.

Those previously on a waiting list for the C251: Citizens Academy should contact Community Affairs Manager Lesley D. Walker at (251) 208-7801 or by email at Lesley.walker@cityofmobile.org.

Below is the tentative schedule for this fall’s C251: Citizen Academy classes:

