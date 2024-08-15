Digital Media Center
Kids Fishing Clinic in Mobile to teach fishing basics to Port City youngsters

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a first-of-its-kind fishing clinic for young Mobilians at Tricentennial Park on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The free “Kids Fishing Clinic” is for kids ages 5 through 15 and will teach the basics of fishing, including line casting, knot tying, managing equipment and local fish habitats.

Mobile Parks and Recreation Department notes this is a catch-and-release event, and participants will need to bring their own rod and reel.

Bait will be provided, and fishing resources will be available for participants to take home.

Volunteers are still needed to help with fishing instructions and parking at the event. Those who'd like to help can register here.

The free “Kids Fishing Clinic” event is made possible through a partnership with the Alabama Deep Sea Rodeo.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
