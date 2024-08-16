Animal control intake, canine adoptions suspended in Birmingham over canine virus

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has identified confirmed cases of the Canine Pneumovirus (CnPnV) in dogs at the Jefferson County Animal Care and Control facility in Woodlawn. Because of this, animal control intake and canine adoptions are being suspended at the facility.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, and to protect citizens’ pets and dog-related businesses from any further spread, we will close healthy stray canine intake," Chief Medical Officer, Russell Johnson, DVM, relayed to city officials.

"All canine intakes will move to the GBHS Snow Drive facility. Only dangerous dogs, severely injured dogs and canines seized by law enforcement will be accepted at that facility," Dr. Johnson continued.

CnPnV is highly contagious, and most dogs have no pre-existing immunity. As a result, the infection rate is very high. Symptoms are like canine flu with coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, difficulty breathing and fever.

The canine virus is generally not fatal. Most dogs experience coughing for one to two weeks, but some may progress to pneumonia requiring in-hospital care.

GBHS is currently providing medical care to multiple dogs suffering from CnPnV and as a result request the community to help with urgently needed additional supplies including wash cloths, enrichment toys, peanut butter, non-rawhide chew toys and hand towels.

“This will be a temporary inconvenience for animal care and control services, but the risk to our citizens’ pets and to owners of pet-related businesses is too great if we do not begin containment of this virus immediately,” said Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer.

“We have a major holiday approaching, and it is imperative that we do our best to stop this virus from infecting our community’s pets and private vet practices, groomers, doggie daycares, and boarding facilities," she added. "Many of our citizens’ pet owners cannot afford the veterinary care that may be required for the secondary infections that can occur from CnPnV including canine pneumonia."

Although adoptions of all dogs are being suspended, cat and kitten adoptions will continue at the GBHS Adoption Center. Spay/neuter surgeries and vaccine clinics will be offered to the public and rescue organizations at the GBHS Hospital located in Hoover.

All adoption fees are being waived at the GBHS Adoption Center through Aug. 17 thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. There have not been any confirmed cases of the virus at the GBHS Adoption Center.