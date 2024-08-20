Endangered pygmy hippo calf at Montgomery Zoo soon turning six months old

A pygmy hippopotamus calf at the Montgomery Zoo is soon turning six months old. Ronda was born on Feb. 11 and has since been welcomed and celebrated as a significant addition to the zoo’s family.

Pygmy hippos are large mammals and native to the forest and swamps of Western Africa. The species are endangered, but animal experts say they breed well in captivity. According to the Montgomery Zoo, there are around 3,000 pygmy hippos left in the world.

Ronda, named after Ronda Rousey, a famous UFC martial artist, and her mom, Asali, have been residing in a private habitat, but the Montgomery Zoo recently moved the pair into the Pygmy Hippo Nursing Suite in the South American Realm of the Zoo.

At this new location, visitors can now see Ronda and Asali and learn more about these interesting species.

“We’re so excited to have her [Ronda]. She is the seventh pygmy hippo that we've had in the last eight years at the zoo, and they are a big fan favorite here,” said Bailey Glasgow, marketing and public relations manager at the Montgomery Zoo.

Ronda’s birth at the Montgomery Zoo is a part of the Species Survival Program (SSP). This animal conservation program is designed to manage animal populations in captivity.

The program tracks and keeps genetic history for every animal in human care. With the SSP, Ronda will likely be separated from her mother come adulthood and be transferred to another zoo.

“We let them bond with mom through adolescence, and once they get old enough, they are transferred to other zoos,” said Glasgow.

According to a press release, Ronda is currently sticking close to her mother and will continue to do so for the next eight months of her life.

Though pygmy hippos share the same general form as the hippopotamus, the zoo reports they grow to approximately half the height and one quarter of the weight of their larger cousins.

Full grown, the pygmy hippo typically reaches 30-32 inches in height, 59-70 inches in length, and 400-600 lbs. in weight. It is estimated that pygmy hippos can grow to ten times their birth weight by the age of five months.

For more information on the birth of Ronda at the Montgomery Zoo, visit the Montgomery Zoo website.