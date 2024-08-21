Alabama lawmakers, voting advocates introduce ballot box equal access bill

An Alabama lawmaker and voting rights advocates are introducing Senate Bill 7 (SB7), also known as the Alabama Voting Rights Act. The legislation is being billed by supporters as a way to protect democracy and ensure equal access at the ballot box.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Kirk Hatcher (D – Montgomery) and partners within the Alabama Voting Rights Coalition along with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"We are immensely proud of the introduction of this bill. Nearly 60 years ago, folks from across the nation gathered here to march for voting rights,” said Jerome Dees, SPLC Alabama Policy Director, in a press release.

“This year, as we march toward the historic 60th anniversary of both Bloody Sunday and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Alabama has the opportunity once again to take its place at the forefront of civil rights progress by passing legislation that will expand ballot access and safeguard the right to vote for every citizen in our state," Dees continued.

SB7 has reportedly gained full support of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus. Identical legislation is expected to be filed in the House by Representative Adline Clarke.

Supports of the bill says the Alabama Voting Rights Act will position Alabama as a state that safeguards democracy by ensuring all eligible voters have access to fair and safe election processes, without undue and unnecessary barriers.

Key provisions of the bill:



Set-up preclearance protections for election-related changes at the state and local level

Provide for same-day voter registration and no excuse absentee voting

Streamline the process for voting rights restoration

Establish an Alabama Voting Rights Commission to provide non-partisan oversight of changes in election procedures

Create a state-wide database for assisting in the administration of elections and to publicize certain information relating to voting

Read more about Alabama Senate Bill 7 here.