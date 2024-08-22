FCS Kickoff set for Saturday at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery

The historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery is taking place as the 2024 college football season gets underway. The North Alabama Lions and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will meet in the 10th annual FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

The FCS Kickoff dates back to the 2014 season. The event’s first three games were played at campus sites before ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, brought the game to Montgomery in 2017.

North Alabama makes its second straight appearance in the FCS Kickoff after they dropped a 17-7 contest to Mercer last year.

Southeast Missouri State, the 16th different team to play in the FCS Kickoff, makes its debut in the event. This will be the seventh FCS Kickoff played at the Cramton Bowl.

Additionally, the fourth annual Red Tails Classic will be played on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. (ET) and will be televised on ESPNU.

Johnson C. Smith will face Tuskegee in this year’s game.

FCS Kickoff Gameday Information:

Street Closures / Traffic Flow:

Madison Avenue will be closed from Hilliard Street to Hall Street starting at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday. Madison Avenue will be hard closed from South Jackson Street to South Capitol Parkway starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday until approximately 11 p.m.

Hall Street will be closed from Madison Avenue to Adams Avenue starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning until approximately 11 p.m.

Hall Street will be one-way traffic going North prior to the game and switch to going south at halftime of the game.

Stadium Entry:

Madison Avenue will be the entry point to the stadium at Gate 5 and Gate 7. Each fan will go through a security y check point upon entering on Madison.

Fans :

Tailgating is permitted ONLY in Lot E located at Madison Avenue and N. Jackson Street. Spaces are $20.00 and can be reserved by contacting EAT South at (334) 422-9331. Fan Fest will be in Lot K, Paterson Field.

Security:

Upon entering Cramton Bowl, every patron will be wanded. Umbrellas, long camera lenses, selfie sticks or pocketknives are not permitted. Any bags must be CLEAR 12x12 or less and will be thoroughly searched.

RV / Motor Homes:

Motor home parking is available at Cramton Bowl. All motor homes will enter Lot C at the corner of Monroe Street and Hilliard Street, or Pelham Street and Hilliard Street. RV parking is priced at $50.00 for electric hook-ups/$40.00 without power.

Parking for overflow vehicles will be $20. Pop-up tents will not be allowed. RV parking is managed by Central Alabama Recreational Vehicle Association (CARVA).

Parking :

Parking is available in Lots J and K and will be $20. Cash will not be accepted. You must pre-purchase a parking pass to enter the lot.

Click here to purchase a parking pass. Media parking is located in Lot F.

Parking will also be located at any of the free parking decks in the city, including the RSA Tower, RSA Union, RSA Capitol and the City’s Intermodal Decks.

For more information on the FCS Kickoff at historic the Cramton Bowl, click here.