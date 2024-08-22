Digital Media Center
WUAL 91.5 FM recovered from the weather caused issues and is at low power. Our technical team is working to restore the signal as quickly as possible.

New celebration centered around oysters coming to Mobile County

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published August 22, 2024 at 2:58 PM CDT
A new celebration for oysters is taking place in Mobile this year. The Mobile County Wildlife and Conservation Association, Alabama’s oldest organization dedicated to preserving the state’s wildlife along the Gulf Coast, is hosting their inaugural Summer Celebration for honoring Mobile Bay’s Oysters on Aug. 24.

Oysters have varying impacts on Alabama’s environment. The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s (ACF) website said oysters help improve water quality, provide habitat, and limit erosion.[a1]

Alabama Coastal Foundation Executive Director Mark Berte said oysters, particularly those found in the Gulf of Mexico, are processed by the Yellowhammer State and that this celebration will help raise awareness to the benefit of oysters.

“Alabama is processes a lot of the oysters in the Gulf of Mexico. So it's a really benefit for not just Alabama, but it helps to raise awareness of what the oysters do for all of the Gulf of Mexico,” Berte said.

Berte said this event will not only celebrate oysters, but will also educate attendees with a Q&A session and panel discussion.

“It's really just, celebrates everything that involves with oysters, in terms of our economy, but also just what they do for our environment,” he said. “There's actually going to be a Q and A session, there'll be some food served as well as panel discussion. And we will, Alabama coastal foundation will, be actually recycling the oyster shells from this event.”

The event is open to the general public, but there’s a limited a number of tickets at 250.

