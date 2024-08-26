Study: Alabama pays near the bottom for STEM related jobs

A new study shows Alabama ranks near the bottom when it comes to salaries for jobs related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, also known as STEM. California came in first in the report with Mississippi coming in last. Alabama did only slightly better among low pay States at number 46.

The German health technology company CYETNA examined data from the staffing company Glassdoor to rank U.S. States on pay levels for STEM related jobs. The states where working in STEM pays the most, according to new study is led by California. The of seventy six professions ranged from aerospace engineers, anesthesiologists, to sociologists, software engineers, and wildlife biologists.

California came in first with an average STEM related salary of just under $125,000. Mississippi was last with just over $85,000. Alabama was ranked at forty sixth of the fifty States. After the Golden State, Washington is a close second with an average salary of nearly $124,000, while New York is third with an average annual salary of $114,437. Neurologists, anesthesiologists, and cardiologists have the biggest paychecks, with $285,500, $275,000, and $264,000, respectively. Nevada was fourth with an average salary of just under $112,000$111,767 annually. Maryland rounds up the top five, with an average salary of just over $110,000.

On the other end of the scale, Alabama led the bottom five with an average STEM related salary of just over $92,000. West Virginia was next approaching $92,000. Arkansas came at just over 91,000, Louisiana was next to last at just under $89,000, with Mississippi at the bottom of the study at just over $85,000.

CYETNA took salary data for each state was collected from Glassdoor.com for seventy six jobs within STEM Each job title returned a top and bottom salary estimate. Professions with fewer than one hundred salary submissions were excluded from the results. The mid-point salary was calculated as the average of the lower and upper-bound salary estimates. States are ranked by their weighted average mid-point salary before taxes.