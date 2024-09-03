ALEA launches ‘Roadway to Success’ campaign to promote safe driving as new school year begins

The start of the school year is in full swing in the state, bringing heavier traffic and an increase of young drivers on the road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is launching its “Roadway to Success” campaign that is educating Alabama motorist on the importance of safe driving.

ALEA’s “Roadway to Success” is reminding drivers to adhere to the laws of the road, emphasizing the need to exercise caution and prepare for traffic during the morning and afternoon commutes where roadways are busy with students and adults coming to and from school and work.

“During the first 30 days of the new school year, it's always a bit more congested because you do have more inexperienced drivers on the roadway,” said Reginal King, a corporal with ALEA. Leave the house in time, so that if there's a traffic crash you will have enough time to safely navigate that vehicle to the destination.”

In addition to the morning and afternoon commuters, Alabama motorist with be sharing the road with school buses. Remembering to adhere to the state’s School Bus Stop Law is crucial as going around them puts the lives of students in danger.

“Always obey all stop signs and flashing lights on a school bus. Failure to stop for that school bus that has stopped with crossing bar out and the lights activated is against the law, and it's very dangerous. Those school busses are carrying some of the most precious cargo that we have, and that's young lives,” explained King.

In addition to school buses, drivers should also be alert of students who are walking or riding a bicycle to get to school. Young students maybe crossing streets in and outside of school zones during their commutes. For cyclist, ALEA recommends keeping at least three feet between the vehicle and the rider when passing them on the road.

ALEAS’s “Roadway to Success” is also urging parents and guardians to set a good example for young drivers by wearing a seatbelt, practicing distraction free driving, obeying traffic laws and by always driving sober.

Newly licensed 16- year- old drivers should also be aware of Alabama’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) Law. This law restricts these drivers from having more than one nonfamily member in the vehicle when driving. 16 and 17-year-old drivers

“They're not allowed to have more than one person in the vehicle that's not related to them, and they're also not allowed to drive between the hours of midnight and 6am unless they're going to or from a school or religious activity or a place of employment, or if they have something such as a medical emergency, then they're allowed to operate the motor vehicle. But besides those, they shouldn't be in that vehicle at all,” explained King.

For more information on ALEA’s “Roadway to Success,” or to read more tips on how to stay safe on the road, visit the ALEA website.