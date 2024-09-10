Digital Media Center
Governor Ivey to deliver 9/11 remembrance remarks as Alabama cities honor those who died

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
Pixabay

Governor Kay Ivey is emphasizing the importance of remembering Sept. 11, 2001, and honoring those who paid the ultimate price 23 years ago.

She will deliver remarks to students and staff as she continues her back-to-school tour with a stop at Halcyon Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The governor will arrive at the school at 1:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Tuscaloosa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is being made available for the public to register and participate in for the first time, according to the UA News Center. Alabama Athletics, in coordination with the University of Alabama Police Department, will host the climb in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The morning’s events begin with a pre-climb ceremony at 7:45 a.m. followed by a closed climb at 8:15 a.m. reserved for first responders. The public climb will start at 11:30 a.m. The event is free of charge.

Also happening Wednesday, the city of Trussville is inviting veterans and community members to a free concert that seeks to raise money to honor a victim of the attacks. The event is being held at the Trussville Entertainment District at 6:00 p.m.

The Trussville Tribune reports the “Take the Day Back” concert will feature Elvis and Aretha Franklin tribute artists Rob Langford and Kimberly Harmon. The free concert is being put on to honor the legacy and life of Army Maj. Dwayne Williams, who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon.

The memorial event will come one day after Mobile’s Police and Fire and Rescue departments held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

According to WKRG, a wreath is laid every year, and the flag is lowered in the South Alabama First Responders Hero Garden. This year, the event had to be moved inside the Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Tillmans Corner due to weather conditions.

Over the weekend, the city of Hoover held its annual "Climb to Remember event," at the Riverchase Galleria. ABC 33/40 reports Central Alabama first responders climbed the equivalent of 110 stories up the stairs of the Galleria Tower.

The news outlet also relayed many first responders climbed in their ruck, which is about 40 pounds of gear, up 2,200 stairs. This is equal to around two miles.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
