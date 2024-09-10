Tuscaloosa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb open to public participation for first time

Tuscaloosa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is being made available for the public to register and participate in for the first time, according to the UA News Center.

Alabama Athletics, in coordination with the University of Alabama Police Department, will host the climb in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The morning’s events begin with a pre-climb ceremony at 7:45 a.m. followed by a closed climb at 8:15 a.m. reserved for first responders.

The public climb will start at 11:30 a.m. Those wishing to participate should register online. The event is free of charge.

The Memorial Stair Climb honors the FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority Police and EMS who selflessly gave their lives in the aid of others on Sept. 11, 2001.

Started by five Colorado firefighters in 2005, memorial stair climbs have grown in popularity and are now held throughout the U.S., according to the National Fallen Firefighters website.

The climb consists of 2,200 steps up and 2,200 steps down, equivalent to the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

UAPD Sgt. Rachel Grooms, whose father was a firefighter, started the stair climb at UA in 2018, which is when The University of Alabama Police Department organized its first climb.