Mobile selected as first Alabama city to host century-old tennis tournament

Registration continues as the City of Mobile will host the 101st Annual National Public Parks Tennis Championships, which are taking place Sept. 20-22. Port City leaders are billing the “Tennis on the Bay” tournament as a weekend full of fun activities and exciting competitions.

The contests at the Mobile Tennis Center will serve as the latest stop for the National Public Parks Tennis Tournament, marking the first time the century-old contest has been hosted by a public parks system in the State of Alabama.

As part of the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD), the Mobile Tennis Center, one of the world's largest public tennis facilities, has prepared several events that highlight how the local tennis community and MPRD work together to create vibrant programming at this incredible facility.

“The Mobile Tennis Center and the City of Mobile are excited to host the 101st National Public Parks Tennis Tournament, which rotates to different cities around the country every year. It is an honor to host this prestigious national tournament and to follow other host cities like Kansas City, Dallas and St. Louis,” Scott Novak, General Manager for the Mobile Tennis Center, said in a press release.

“With 60 high-quality courts, we are able to offer a variety of tennis competitions and events, which will create exciting competitions and a great atmosphere for everyone who comes to Mobile for the tournament,” Novak added.

The "Tennis by the Bay" tournament will celebrate players and spectators after the competitions scheduled for Sept. 21 conclude. This will feature music, dancing, food, beverages and a photo booth to capture the memories from this first-of-its-kind event.

The tournament will end on Sept. 22, with an Adult Division Singles tournament, but several other events will take place throughout the weekend. This includes a Ladies Day Doubles Team competition, a Mixed Doubles competition, College v. Advanced Juniors, a beginner's tournament for juniors, a skills challenge for players with intellectual disabilities and a wheelchair tennis tournament, among others.

Like the Serve It Up with Love Tournament held at Mobile Tennis Center every spring, all proceeds from "Tennis by the Bay" will help support the incredible work of the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile.

