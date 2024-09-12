Significant steps taken in Montgomery to address impact of opioid crisis

The City of Montgomery is working to take a significant step in addressing the opioid crisis affecting the community.

The city has released a Request for Proposals (RFP 2024-10) for Opioid Prevention, Treatment and Recovery Services. The deadline to submit a proposal for Montgomery's Opioid Abatement Program is Sept. 20.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to combating the opioid epidemic through a comprehensive approach," said Eddie Compton, Montgomery Senior Policy Advisor, in a press statement. "We are seeking proposals from qualified organizations to develop and implement programs focused on prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery support."

The money for the selected proposals come from the historic opioid settlement between the State of Alabama and Cardinal Health and Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen).

Many cities around the state received a part of the settlement to help fund the ongoing opioid crisis happening across the nation.

"The opioid crisis has cast a long shadow over Montgomery, affecting families, friends, and neighbors. It is a challenge we refuse to ignore," said Mayor Steven L. Reed in a press release. "I am committed to leading our city's fight against this epidemic. We will not rest until every resident has the opportunity to heal, recover, and thrive."

Organizations experienced in addressing opioid misuse and addiction are encouraged to apply. This includes non-profits, harm reduction providers, treatment providers, recovery support organizations, faith-based organizations and community coalitions.

The full RFP includes detailed information on the scope of work, eligibility requirements, and proposal guidelines, which can be accessed here.