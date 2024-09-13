AT&T strikes across the Southeast, including in Alabama, could spread to West Coast

Widespread strikes at AT&T, including in Alabama, are being predicted to expand to both coasts of the United States. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced Sept. 13 that its ongoing strike at AT&T Southeast, already the largest in the United States, may spread even further.

The union’s executive board have authorized walkouts in Nevada and California if an agreement isn't reached at AT&T West. If the West Coast strike moves forward, 25,000 AT&T workers would be off the job in nearly a dozen states across the country, according to the CWA.

Hundreds of workers in Alabama first walked off the job in an alleged unfair labor practice strike nearly four weeks ago. That's along with AT&T employees in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The CWA reports that workers across the Southeast say AT&T have engaged in a series of unfair labor practices related to bargaining in bad faith. In addition, workers have raised concerns about AT&T’s declining customer service as a result of the strike, and its impact on families, businesses, government agencies and public safety.

“Reliable phone and internet service is an essential public service and public good. It’s hard to see customer service suffer simply because AT&T won’t come to the table to bargain in good faith,” said Janice Randolph-Parker, an AT&T Facility Technician from North Carolina, in a press release.

A recent survey, shared by the CWA, of more than 600 Wire Technicians found turnover surging three times higher than other technicians over the past five years. 70% are reportedly considering leaving AT&T, and 65% have applied for other jobs in the past year.

The CWA reports tensions at AT&T have been steadily rising as the company has refused to bargain in good faith with its Southeast employees. Workers in the West, whose contract expired in April, voted to reject a tentative agreement last week.

The workers include technicians, customer service representatives, and others who install, maintain, and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network.

Frontline workers will remain on the picket lines outside of work locations throughout the Southeast and workers will continue to leaflet AT&T stores, according to the CWA.