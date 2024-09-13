Huntsville Music Month offering free community events and programs during September

Huntsville Music Month is offering residents and visitors free community events and programs through Sept. 30. The happenings are being billed by Rocket City leaders as entertaining, educational and enriching experiences.

Many of the events are free to attend and are also designed to engage music lovers of all ages and backgrounds, further strengthening the fabric of Huntsville’s diverse music scene.

"Our goal with Huntsville Music Month is not only to showcase the incredible talent within our city but also to foster connections between musicians, organizations and volunteers," said Matt Mandrella, Huntsville Music Officer, in a press release. "These events are crafted to shine a light on our growing music ecosystem and offer valuable resources to those involved.”

Click here for more information on the following free community events:



Music Industry Career Fair & Community Expo – Sept 14, 12-2 p.m. at Von Braun Center East Hall: The Huntsville Music Office and Arts Huntsville will again host an industry-related career and community expo to help connect people to job openings and volunteer opportunities within Huntsville’s music ecosystem. More information here.

805 After Five – Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m., S.R. Butler Green at Campus No. 805: Join the Huntsville Music Office and Downtown Huntsville, Inc., for the September installment of 805 After Five featuring The Vegabonds and the Shane Davis Group. Concessions will be available for purchase. More information here.

Urban Symposium – Sept. 21, 3-7 p.m. at Tangled String Studios at Lowe Mill: Join Meridian Media and Woodaworx for a deep dive into the works of urban music and the role north Alabama plays. The pop-up Urban Music Symposium will showcase the region’s production phase with representatives from Atlantic Records, Warner Records, The Recording Academy, NASA and more in attendance.

CulturA Festival: Join the Music Office from 12-7 p.m. for the third annual CulturA Festival, a free community event produced by Revel Events Agency and presented by Bill Penney Toyota & Mitsubishi. The event will include diverse Hispanic foods, a wellness village, live music and a marketplace. More information here.

Music at Huntsville International Airport – Through Sept. 30: Several local performers will play free sets at Huntsville International Airport, providing residents and visitors alike with a taste of Huntsville’s music scene. More information here.

Blast Music Submissions – Through Sept. 30: Blast Music, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s music streaming service, is accepting submissions from Tennessee Valley artists in conjunction with Huntsville Music Month. Those selected will have the option to sign Blast’s license agreement, upload a full album/EP to the streaming platform and receive an honorarium check. More info at blast.hmcpl.org.