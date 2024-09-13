UNA honors North Alabama’s First Peoples with new mural unveiling

The University of North Alabama (UNA) is honoring North Alabama’s First Peoples with new mural. The display titled “Tears and Triumphs: Honoring North Alabama’s First Peoples" can be found at the Collier Library.

In a special ceremony that took place on Sept. 12 at UNA, citizens of the Cherokee Nation, including Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., along with those from the UNA community, were on hand to unveil the mural.

“It has been an honor to welcome Chief Hoskin and the representatives from the Cherokee Nation to campus for this special event,” said UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts in a press release. “As we approach our third century of delivering high-quality education, it is critical that we remember our history that is part of what got UNA to this place and honor those in whose footsteps we have the opportunity to follow.”

As part of the visit to campus for the mural unveiling, Chief Hoskin also had an opportunity to meet with campus and community leaders, to tour local sites, and meet with representatives from the Alabama Trail of Tears Association.

“The southeast was the original homeland of the Cherokee people, along with many other tribal nations,” said Chief Hoskin. “We appreciate UNA welcoming us to their campus and recognizing Indiginious Peoples and our contributions then and today.”

Dr. Sean Jacobson, an Assistant Professor in Native American and Public History, worked with the students in order to create the mural.

“Collaborative projects like these provide students with invaluable learning experiences,” he said. “Students not only develop knowledge and creativity, but they also learn the importance of partnering with stakeholder communities to make history come alive. Directing this project has been a privilege to use history to bring communities together to foster respect and cultural understanding.”

A number of areas of campus were tapped with participating in the mural unveiling, including the fourth-grade class at Kilby Laboratory School.

“We worked with the class to provide the land acknowledgement as part of the ceremony, which was such a special moment for the students,” said Minnette Ellis, Dean of Students and who worked closely with a small campus-based committee to bring the unveiling to fruition. “We are so fortunate to have had Chief Hoskin and the Cherokee Nation delegation on campus and sharing this moment with us.”

UNA and the Cherokee Nation have partnered in the past. In 2022, the two signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provided citizens and employees of the Cherokee Nation, which is based in Tahlequah, Okla., the opportunity a discounted tuition in order to enroll at UNA.

UNA was the first among schools in Alabama to take this step, and it was a first for the Cherokee Nation to partner with an institution outside its region.