Applications open for voices of the city’s youth Town Hall contest in Montgomery

Montgomery students are getting the opportunity to be involved in an upcoming Town Hall focused on the voices of the city’s youth.

A contest announced by local leaders allows students a chance to come up with a name for the Town Hall meeting, design a promotional graphic for the event and apply to serve as one of the moderators.

Applications to serve as a moderator, as well as the submissions for the Town Hall name and promotional graphic design, should be submitted by Friday, Sept. 27.

The city’s town hall meetings allow community members and local government officials to discuss issues, projects and policies that impact their neighborhoods. Residents can express concerns, ask questions and provide feedback, while officials present updates, explain decisions on key initiatives, and gather input for future endeavors.

Submitted materials in the three categories should not include inappropriate content and should not utilize any explicit or offensive language or material.

To submit an application to serve as a moderator for the Town Hall event, visit Town Hall Youth Moderator Application (Online Form).

To submit a name for the Town Hall meeting, email: communications@montgomeryal.gov.

Applicants must include their first name, last name, grade level, and school affiliation, along with a phone number and email address (or the phone number and email address of a parent or guardian).

To submit a promotional graphic, email the design to: communications@montgomeryal.gov.

Applicants must include their first name, last name, grade level, and school affiliation, along with a phone number and email address (or the phone number and email address of a parent or guardian).

The Town Hall will take place on Monday, Oct. 28.