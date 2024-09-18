Fall Invitational Art Exhibition and Reception: Showcasing Auburn University's artistic legacy

The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center invites the public to the Fall Invitational: AU Connection Reception on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will showcase an eclectic collection of 23 works by 12 artists associated with Auburn University. The reception is free and open to all.

Currently on display in the newly expanded Art Gallery at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the exhibition highlights the diverse talents of Auburn University alumni, faculty and former faculty.

The collection is billed by city leasers as featuring a variety of media and styles, reflecting the rich artistic legacy of the university.

The exhibition includes:



Paintings by recently retired art and graphic design faculty members Ray Dugas, Jeff Lewis and Carlton Nell.

An egg tempera painting by Dennis Harper, former curator at the AU Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art.

Two paintings and a pastel drawing by the late economist, artist, and musician Bob Ekelund, honoring his contributions and involvement with the Arts Center.

Two new landscape paintings by Elise Thomason, a prominent Atlanta graphic designer and AU alumna.

Two large pine landscape prints by Chuck Hemard, Chair of the Department of Art and Art History.

Two recent oil paintings by Lauren Woods, Associate Professor in the Department of Art and Art History.

A photograph by Bill Gwin, retired Architecture Professor, from his Cambridge monolith study.

Abstract paintings by Michael Robinson and Donna Young, reflecting their extensive work with the late Hugh Williams at his studio. The exhibition also features a “wire drawing” and a Taos painting by Williams.

The exhibition will be on view through Oct. 19. For more information, click here.