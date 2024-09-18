Digital Media Center
UA & UGA to compete in giving contest ahead of Sept. 28 Tuscaloosa game, Trump reported to attend

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:22 PM CDT
Crimson Tide Foundation

The No. 4-ranked University of Alabama is facing off against the No. 2-ranked University of Georgia both on and off the field. From Sept. 23-28, the Crimson Tide is competing against the Bulldogs in a friendly annual giving competition dubbed "Beat Week."

The school with the most donations will be crowned the winner, with the results announced at the UA/UGA game on Saturday, Sept. 28, which is being held in Tuscaloosa. Details on how to give will be posted here.

This contest comes amid reports that Donald Trump, former U.S. President and 2024 GOP presidential nominee, plans to attend the Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup against Georgia, per political commentator Mark Halperin.

"Schedules can change, of course, but per football sources, Donald Trump plans to go to Bryant-Denny Stadium to see the Alabama vs. Georgia game on 9/28," Halperin posted to X on Monday.

UA's football venue was recently renamed "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium" in honor of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who retired on Jan. 10 after winning six National Championships with the Tide.

Trump previously came to Alabama in 2019, when the football venue was still named "Bryant-Denny Stadium," according to Sports Illustrated. This was for the Crimson Tide's all-time-great clash against LSU, which the Tigers prevailed 46-41.

This also isn't the first time Trump has seen a game between Alabama and Georgia, reports the sports magazine. The former President was present for the 2018 National Championship. However, Trump left the game during halftime.

Alabama's upcoming game against Georgia is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time and will be aired on ABC.
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
