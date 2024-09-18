Vote HBCU “Say It Louder Tour” concludes after voter registration events across country, including in Alabama

A national civic engagement program has concluded its "Say It Louder Tour," which launched with a goal of mobilizing young Black voters, including in Alabama.

The campaign was put on by Vote HBCU. The 10-stop tour at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) aimed to empower HBCU students with the tools, resources and cultural engagement needed to amplify their voices in the upcoming 2024 November Election.

Campuses visited include Tuskegee University, Virginia State University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, Fort Valley State University, Florida A&M University, South Carolina State University, Claflin University, Shaw University and Bethune Cookman University.

Each stop featured interactive workshops, guest speakers, voter registration drives and performances, all aimed at fostering an informative political experience for students.

During the tour stop at Tuskegee University last week, students had the chance to learn more about the voter registration process and why engagement is important and the responsibility that comes with citizenship.

Attendees were able to move from booth to booth to test their knowledge on the country’s voting history, learn how to vote absentee, or enjoy a moment of levity with prizes and fun under the backdrop of an important theme.

The Vote HBCU “Say It Louder Tour” kicked off on Aug. 16 at Virginia State University and concluded on Sept. 17 at Fort Valley State University.

More information on voter registration in Alabama can be found here.