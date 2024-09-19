Alabama Attorney General files comments to stop California’s Electric Truck Mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is joining a comment letter asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deny California’s waiver request for its “Advanced Clean Fleets” regulation.

The new rule attempts to impose an electric truck mandate on fleet owners, operators and manufacturers, according to the office of Attorney General Marshall. This includes trucking companies that drive one truck for as little as one day per year in California.

The 24-State coalition argues that the EPA should not allow California to exceed its statutory and regulatory authority by implementing an electric vehicle (EV) mandate that is sure to disrupt the logistics and transportation industries nationwide.

“As businesses flee California, the state is now trying to extend its tyrannical reach beyond its borders and illegally force companies across the nation to comply with its electric vehicle mandates. These policies are out of touch with consumers and companies, who will face direct and disastrous costs that will impact the economy nationwide,” said Attorney General Marshall in a press release.

“There is no way that every small business that works in California can afford electric trucks, some of which cost $400,000, not to mention the cost to install charging stations and the costs of maintenance. The EPA must recognize the tremendous strain this regulation will have on our supply chain and, most importantly, on the already stressed personal finances of everyday Americans,” Attorney General Marshall continued.

Under the Clean Air Act, only the federal government can set emissions standards for vehicles. After California asked the EPA for a waiver to enforce “Advanced Clean Fleets,” the EPA solicited comments from the public. The 24 States argue that granting a waiver would be unconstitutional because it would permit California to regulate motor vehicles in a way that none of the other States can.

The comment also argues that nothing in federal law permits California or the EPA to ban internal-combustion vehicles altogether. Given California’s large population and access to ports for international trade, should the EPA allow Advanced Clean Fleets to be enforced, the regulation will do significant damage to the national supply chain, according to the office of Attorney General Marshall.

Previously, Alabama joined a multi-state lawsuit led by Nebraska seeking to enjoin California’s regulation, and that litigation is ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

In addition to Attorney General Marshall, attorneys general from the following States joined the comment to the EPA: Nebraska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Click here to read the full letter requesting the Environmental Protection Agency to deny California’s waiver request for its “Advanced Clean Fleets” regulation.