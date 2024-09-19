Step-by-step guide for Alabamians looking to register to vote, cast a ballot in 2024 election

Voting will begin in many states in just a few weeks. Alabama became the first state to begin sending out mail-in ballots on Sept. 11. It’s one of 10 states that send mail-in ballots to voters more than 45 days before Election Day.

Alabama currently has four million registered voters. However, during the 2022 midterm election only 37% of registered voters exercised that right. Voter turnout was cut in half in the 2024 primary compared to 2020, with roughly 17% of voters hitting the polls, according to the ACLU of Alabama.

Nationally, in 2016, 40% of eligible American voters didn’t cast a ballot. In 2020, 34% of people who could have voted just didn’t.

Here's a step-by-step guide for Alabamians looking to register to vote and cast a ballot in the 2024 election, created by the Associated Press:

Check your registration

Alabama residents should make sure they are registered to vote at their current address. Some may not have voted in a while, they may have moved or changed their name, or some may have forgotten whether they were properly registered the last time they voted. The Alabama's Secretary of State's office or local board of elections or www.vote.org are good places to start for Alabamians to check their voter status.

Residents of the Yellowhammer State not registered to vote can do so at Vote.gov. The process of registering is quick. Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on encouraging young adults to vote, says it takes an average of two minutes or less to go through the process.

Make a plan to vote

After Alabama residents verify their registration, or register for the first time, it’s important to find out how to actually cast the ballot. Alabamians should find out where their local in-person polling place is and what hours it will be open on Election Day.

Voting by mail

Mail-in voting is safe and reliable, both in terms of protecting the integrity of votes and keeping voters safe from the spread of disease. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 46% of U.S. votes were cast by mail.

Eligibility information and other rules for voting absentee in Alabama can be found here.

The Alabama's Secretary of State's office or local election board will have a website listing important information, including:

- Upcoming election dates and deadlines

- Voter eligibility requirements

- Voter identification requirements

- Options to receive advance information about candidates and ballot questions

- Tools to look up whether an Alabama resident is registered to vote and to track their mail-in ballot

Set reminders to vote

People set reminders for all sorts of important tasks: paying bills, medical and dental appointments and sending birthday wishes to friends and family. So, Alabama residents are encouraged to add voting to their calendars. They can set alerts to request a mail-in ballot, to send that ballot back or to vote on Election Day.

Tell friends and family you are voting

Alabamians are encouraged to share what they know about how to register and vote. Every vote that is cast is a vital contribution to the future of local communities, the State of Alabama and the nation as a whole.

There are many ways residents can tell people. For instance, they can share their intent to vote on your social media or send a text or an email to their family and friends.

Do not be intimidated

If Alabamians make plans and follow the rules, they can cast their ballot and be certain that their vote will counts.

There have been reports of challenging voters’ eligibility to cast ballots or making allegations of “widespread” voter fraud and “rigged” elections. Over decades, investigations and audits have shown that election irregularities are rare and not large enough to affect the outcome of races.

More information on the voting process in Alabama can be found here.