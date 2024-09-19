Women in Music Week spotlights contributions of women on stage, behind the scenes in Huntsville

Women in Music Week (WIMW) is happening now throughout Huntsville. Now in its sixth year, WIMW is used as a platform to showcase over 50 women in the music industry at various venues and stages throughout the Rocket City.

The event runs through Sept. 22 and is meant to showcase the talent within Huntsville’s thriving music scene, whether on stage or behind the scenes.

The observance features performances by dozens of female artists at various venues, including a Downtown Lunch Lounge series on the Courthouse Square as well as artist showcases at The Electric Belle at Stovehouse and The Orion Amphitheater.

Women will also perform as part of a Huntsville music showcase on Sept. 19 at Acme Feed and Seed in downtown Nashville. Dubbed the Rocket City Ramble at AMERICANAFEST, the showcase will include Common Man, Luna Koi, The Wanda Band and Victoria Jones.

“Women play an indispensable role in Huntsville’s music ecosystem,” said Music Officer Matt Mandrella in a press release. “Their creative vision drives the artistic direction and serves as a guiding star for the entire Huntsville music community. Their contributions shape the future of our music landscape and inspire us all to reach new heights.”

WIMW Executive Producer Alli Johnson of Artemis Music Production, a key figure since the event’s inception in 2018, said Women in Music Week brings inspiration and representation to the diverse community of women in and around Huntsville.

“As a female performer and business owner, I see firsthand both the opportunities and challenges women face in the music industry,” she said in a press statement. “We’re fortunate the Huntsville music ecosystem is a large, inclusive bubble that embraces diversity and fresh ideas from women of all backgrounds. That’s a big part of what makes our music scene so special.”

A look at events that began last Saturday along with events planned through this Sunday:



Sept. 14: FLY, an urban Soirée curated by Adia, 7-10 p.m., Tangled String Studios at Lowe Mill, admission charged

Visit the WIMW website or Facebook page for more information on the events. Visit the Huntsville Music Month web page for more Huntsville Music Month events.